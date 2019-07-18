Comparison of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.08 N/A -0.61 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.87 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates ChromaDex Corporation and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChromaDex Corporation and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk & Volatility

ChromaDex Corporation’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 55% respectively. ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.