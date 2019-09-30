Comparison of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

As Biotechnology businesses, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 0.00 39.49M -0.60 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChromaDex Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 967,678,698.33% -108.8% -72.5% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 775,315,848.09% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk & Volatility

ChromaDex Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ChromaDex Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 142.21% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChromaDex Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.5% and 44.7%. ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.