Comparison of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 89.09 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChromaDex Corporation and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of ChromaDex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.