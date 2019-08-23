Comparison of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.23 N/A -0.60 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.63 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ChromaDex Corporation and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

ChromaDex Corporation has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aravive Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation was less bullish than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.