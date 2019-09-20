Comparison of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) and Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

We are contrasting China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited) and Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 11 0.00 N/A 0.49 19.84 Spok Holdings Inc. 14 1.38 N/A -0.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 0.00% 2.1% 1.2% Spok Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1 beta means China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s volatility is 0.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Spok Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Spok Holdings Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Spok Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.2% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.1% of Spok Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s share owned by insiders are 80.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Spok Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited -3.35% -11.47% -16.95% -14.71% -21.16% -8.07% Spok Holdings Inc. -12.11% -14.71% -6.48% -5.53% -11.33% -2.04%

For the past year China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Spok Holdings Inc.

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize mission critical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it provides professional and customer support services, as well as ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection services; and sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and service organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.