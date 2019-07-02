Comparison of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.16 N/A -4.86 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 138 3.65 N/A 5.32 27.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Motorola Solutions Inc.

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7%

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a 2.85 beta, while its volatility is 185.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc. has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Motorola Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s average target price is $159.33, while its potential downside is -4.53%.

Institutional investors held 10% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares and 88.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -20.71% -33.33% -42.86% -57.65% -64.71% -28% Motorola Solutions Inc. 1.49% 1.12% 5.48% 11.98% 35.2% 26.2%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited had bearish trend while Motorola Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Motorola Solutions Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.