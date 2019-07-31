Comparison of China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.27 N/A -0.85 0.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 31 0.00 N/A 0.73 38.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China Rapid Finance Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of China Rapid Finance Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 15.7% 9.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for China Rapid Finance Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Rapid Finance Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 5 2.83

On the other hand, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s potential downside is -9.61% and its average target price is $40.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Rapid Finance Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 11.2% and 0% respectively. China Rapid Finance Limited’s share owned by insiders are 42.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited -18.88% -37.5% -44.92% -73.58% -84.56% -36.27% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 3.23% -1.37% 20.14% 14.65% -13.75% 50.03%

For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited had bearish trend while PagSeguro Digital Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats China Rapid Finance Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.