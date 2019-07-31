Comparison of China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|1
|0.27
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
|PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
|31
|0.00
|N/A
|0.73
|38.44
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China Rapid Finance Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of China Rapid Finance Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|0.00%
|-244.5%
|-73.3%
|PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
|0.00%
|15.7%
|9.3%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for China Rapid Finance Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
|1
|0
|5
|2.83
On the other hand, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s potential downside is -9.61% and its average target price is $40.17.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both China Rapid Finance Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 11.2% and 0% respectively. China Rapid Finance Limited’s share owned by insiders are 42.18%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|-18.88%
|-37.5%
|-44.92%
|-73.58%
|-84.56%
|-36.27%
|PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
|3.23%
|-1.37%
|20.14%
|14.65%
|-13.75%
|50.03%
For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited had bearish trend while PagSeguro Digital Ltd. had bullish trend.
Summary
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats China Rapid Finance Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.