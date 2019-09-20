Comparison of China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)

As Credit Services businesses, China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.44 N/A -0.85 0.00 Dragon Victory International Limited 1 6.21 N/A 0.05 24.00

Table 1 highlights China Rapid Finance Limited and Dragon Victory International Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Rapid Finance Limited and Dragon Victory International Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 0.35%. About 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 73.98% of Dragon Victory International Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84% Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93%

For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited was more bearish than Dragon Victory International Limited.

Summary

Dragon Victory International Limited beats China Rapid Finance Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.