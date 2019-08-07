Comparison of China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.34 N/A -0.85 0.00 CIT Group Inc. 50 1.95 N/A 4.31 11.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China Rapid Finance Limited and CIT Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

China Rapid Finance Limited and CIT Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Rapid Finance Limited 0 0 0 0.00 CIT Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

CIT Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57 consensus price target and a 24.70% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Rapid Finance Limited and CIT Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 8.01% respectively. Insiders held roughly 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of CIT Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84% CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09%

For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited has -57.84% weaker performance while CIT Group Inc. has 32.09% stronger performance.

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors China Rapid Finance Limited.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.