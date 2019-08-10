Comparison of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) compete with each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Major sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma Holdings Inc. N/A 0.99 N/A -0.25 0.00 Biogen Inc. 260 3.09 N/A 27.00 8.81

Demonstrates China Pharma Holdings Inc. and Biogen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Pharma Holdings Inc. and Biogen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -21.6% Biogen Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 20.5%

Risk and Volatility

China Pharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Biogen Inc. on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Pharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Biogen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Biogen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for China Pharma Holdings Inc. and Biogen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32

Biogen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $270.84 consensus price target and a 14.86% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.1% of Biogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Biogen Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Pharma Holdings Inc. -1.24% -2.71% -13% -1.03% 12.28% 11.5% Biogen Inc. -1.42% 0.99% 3.63% -27.46% -28.25% -20.97%

For the past year China Pharma Holdings Inc. has 11.5% stronger performance while Biogen Inc. has -20.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Biogen Inc. beats China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.