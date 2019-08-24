Comparison of China Lending Corporation (CLDC) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Lending Corporation 1 -0.15 N/A -3.89 0.00 CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.13 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4% CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.7% -15.9%

Risk and Volatility

China Lending Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 136.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.36 beta. Competitively, CPI Card Group Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Lending Corporation and CPI Card Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 67.6%. Insiders owned roughly 53.56% of China Lending Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of CPI Card Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9% CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92%

For the past year China Lending Corporation has -12.9% weaker performance while CPI Card Group Inc. has 10.92% stronger performance.

Summary

CPI Card Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors China Lending Corporation.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.