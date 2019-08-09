Comparison of China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Since China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.42 N/A -0.77 0.00 Criteo S.A. 22 0.57 N/A 1.31 14.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Finance Online Co. Limited and Criteo S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of China Finance Online Co. Limited and Criteo S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1% Criteo S.A. 0.00% 9.2% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

China Finance Online Co. Limited has a beta of 2.36 and its 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Criteo S.A.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

China Finance Online Co. Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Criteo S.A. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Criteo S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for China Finance Online Co. Limited and Criteo S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Criteo S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Criteo S.A.’s average price target is $31.5, while its potential upside is 58.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Finance Online Co. Limited and Criteo S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 10.1% and 95.4% respectively. About 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Criteo S.A. has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54% Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51%

For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited has stronger performance than Criteo S.A.

Summary

Criteo S.A. beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.