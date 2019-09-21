Comparison of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) and Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

We are comparing China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) and Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education Holdings Limited 6 0.89 N/A 0.38 13.33 Aspen Group Inc. 5 2.77 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates China Distance Education Holdings Limited and Aspen Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides China Distance Education Holdings Limited and Aspen Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 25.7% 3.8% Aspen Group Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -23.6%

Risk & Volatility

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.08. Aspen Group Inc. has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Distance Education Holdings Limited is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aspen Group Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Aspen Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Distance Education Holdings Limited and Aspen Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 53.2%. 1% are China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.8% are Aspen Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Distance Education Holdings Limited -0.19% -3.94% -21.47% -27.38% -31.55% -23.58% Aspen Group Inc. -3.62% -0.5% -13.07% -9.32% -42.17% -27.19%

For the past year China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Aspen Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors China Distance Education Holdings Limited beats Aspen Group Inc.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.