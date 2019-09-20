Comparison of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00 Owens Corning 53 0.92 N/A 4.66 12.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Owens Corning.

Profitability

Table 2 provides China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Owens Corning’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9% Owens Corning 0.00% 12% 5.1%

Risk and Volatility

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Owens Corning’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. Its rival Owens Corning’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Owens Corning.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Owens Corning can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Owens Corning 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Owens Corning has an average price target of $60, with potential downside of -0.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Owens Corning are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 97.17% respectively. About 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Owens Corning’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03% Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Owens Corning had bullish trend.

Summary

Owens Corning beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Ceramics Co. Ltd.