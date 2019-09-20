Comparison of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.99
|0.00
|Owens Corning
|53
|0.92
|N/A
|4.66
|12.45
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Owens Corning.
Profitability
Table 2 provides China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Owens Corning’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|-71%
|-57.9%
|Owens Corning
|0.00%
|12%
|5.1%
Risk and Volatility
China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Owens Corning’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
4 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. Its rival Owens Corning’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Owens Corning.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Owens Corning can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Owens Corning
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively Owens Corning has an average price target of $60, with potential downside of -0.78%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Owens Corning are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 97.17% respectively. About 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Owens Corning’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|1.94%
|-6.52%
|-24.92%
|-52.84%
|-45.61%
|-44.03%
|Owens Corning
|-0.92%
|-0.96%
|13.28%
|12.6%
|-7.75%
|31.88%
For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Owens Corning had bullish trend.
Summary
Owens Corning beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
