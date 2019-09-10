Comparison of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CADC)

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CADC) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.99
|0.00
|Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
In table 1 we can see China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|-71%
|-57.9%
|Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares and 0.29% of Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. shares. About 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 50% of Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|1.94%
|-6.52%
|-24.92%
|-52.84%
|-45.61%
|-44.03%
|Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.
|-6.15%
|7.67%
|15.46%
|-7.63%
|-45.16%
|37.65%
For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has -44.03% weaker performance while Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. has 37.65% stronger performance.
Summary
Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.
