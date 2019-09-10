Comparison of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CADC)

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CADC) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00 Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9% Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares and 0.29% of Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. shares. About 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 50% of Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03% Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. -6.15% 7.67% 15.46% -7.63% -45.16% 37.65%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has -44.03% weaker performance while Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. has 37.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.