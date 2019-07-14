Comparison of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -13.08 0.00 AAON Inc. 44 5.95 N/A 0.94 49.83

Demonstrates China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and AAON Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9% AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6%

Risk and Volatility

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, AAON Inc. has beta of 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, AAON Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AAON Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.2% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.1% of AAON Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 19.2% are AAON Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. -7.69% -36.84% -40% -44.62% -37.21% -29.41% AAON Inc. -1.5% -2.02% 19.19% 7.81% 58.1% 33.03%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has -29.41% weaker performance while AAON Inc. has 33.03% stronger performance.

Summary

AAON Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.