Comparison of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

We will be comparing the differences between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 7.62 N/A 3.36 28.57 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.07 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 141.53% and its average target price is $23.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Precision BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.