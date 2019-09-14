Comparison of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

We will be comparing the differences between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|94
|7.62
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|12
|27.07
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 141.53% and its average target price is $23.67.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Precision BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
