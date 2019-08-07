Comparison of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.72 N/A 3.36 28.57 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 12.44 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.26. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $88, and a -11.09% downside potential. ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.25 consensus price target and a 217.40% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ChemoCentryx Inc. seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 44.13%. Comparatively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.