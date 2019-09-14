Comparison of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 7.62 N/A 3.36 28.57 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 57.1%. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats BridgeBio Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.