Comparison of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

This is a contrast between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 95 8.75 N/A 3.36 28.57 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.64 N/A 3.10 67.86

Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Bio-Techne Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. On the competitive side is, Bio-Techne Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has an average price target of $270, with potential upside of 34.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 95.5%. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.