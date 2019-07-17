Comparison of China Bat Group Inc. (GLG) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

As Credit Services businesses, China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Bat Group Inc. 1 4.16 N/A -0.49 0.00 SLM Corporation 10 3.55 N/A 1.05 9.53

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Bat Group Inc. and SLM Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 418.5% 152.8% SLM Corporation 0.00% 20.1% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

China Bat Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Competitively, SLM Corporation’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of China Bat Group Inc. shares and 0% of SLM Corporation shares. 6.65% are China Bat Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of SLM Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Bat Group Inc. -13.01% -20.13% -9.29% -52.95% -78.29% -23.26% SLM Corporation -1.38% -2.81% -11.17% -4.48% -13.1% 20.58%

For the past year China Bat Group Inc. has -23.26% weaker performance while SLM Corporation has 20.58% stronger performance.

Summary

SLM Corporation beats China Bat Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.