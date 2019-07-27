Comparison of China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.15 N/A 0.08 33.73 Aptiv PLC 79 1.48 N/A 3.91 19.21

Demonstrates China Automotive Systems Inc. and Aptiv PLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Aptiv PLC has higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. China Automotive Systems Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv PLC, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Automotive Systems Inc. and Aptiv PLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -11.3% -4.8% Aptiv PLC 0.00% 28.6% 8%

Volatility & Risk

China Automotive Systems Inc. has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aptiv PLC’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China Automotive Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Aptiv PLC’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. China Automotive Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptiv PLC.

Analyst Ratings

China Automotive Systems Inc. and Aptiv PLC Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptiv PLC 1 1 3 2.60

Competitively Aptiv PLC has an average target price of $89.6, with potential upside of 8.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Automotive Systems Inc. and Aptiv PLC are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 98.8% respectively. About 0.4% of China Automotive Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aptiv PLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Automotive Systems Inc. -1.94% -11.23% -10.92% 14.74% -40.19% 3.69% Aptiv PLC -5.87% -16.36% -5.63% -0.77% -21.6% 21.88%

For the past year China Automotive Systems Inc. was less bullish than Aptiv PLC.

Summary

Aptiv PLC beats on 9 of the 11 factors China Automotive Systems Inc.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.