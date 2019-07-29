Comparison of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 20.35 N/A -1.43 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.45 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chimerix Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chimerix Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Risk and Volatility

Chimerix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. In other hand, Innoviva Inc. has beta of 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 66 and has 66 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Chimerix Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc.’s potential currently stands at 0.00% and an $3.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Innoviva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 80.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 43.19% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.