Comparison of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

We will be comparing the differences between Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 13.78 N/A -1.37 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.50 N/A -22.38 0.00

Demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chimerix Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 145.70% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 35.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.