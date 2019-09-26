Comparison of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 17.72 N/A -1.37 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.41 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Chimerix Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Champions Oncology Inc.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Chimerix Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Champions Oncology Inc. is $9.25, which is potential 62.00% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance while Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.