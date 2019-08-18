Comparison of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment Corporation 19 6.93 N/A 1.27 15.13 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.06 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chimera Investment Corporation and Farmland Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chimera Investment Corporation and Farmland Partners Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 0.9% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Chimera Investment Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. Farmland Partners Inc. on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Chimera Investment Corporation and Farmland Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Chimera Investment Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.9% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of Farmland Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Chimera Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.3% of Farmland Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimera Investment Corporation 0.26% 2.28% 1.58% 1.74% 1.58% 8.19% Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46%

For the past year Chimera Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Farmland Partners Inc.

On 7 of the 8 factors Chimera Investment Corporation beats Farmland Partners Inc.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.