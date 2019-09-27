Comparison of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Since Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) are part of the Apparel Stores industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS Inc. 3 -2.35 107.73M 0.03 113.93 Duluth Holdings Inc. 10 0.54 10.70M 0.51 24.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chico’s FAS Inc. and Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Chico’s FAS Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS Inc. 3,160,071,573.14% 0% 0% Duluth Holdings Inc. 110,309,278.35% 11% 5%

Risk and Volatility

Chico’s FAS Inc. has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s 84.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chico’s FAS Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Duluth Holdings Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Duluth Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chico’s FAS Inc. and Duluth Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Duluth Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$3 is Chico’s FAS Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -24.05%. Competitively the average price target of Duluth Holdings Inc. is $15, which is potential 81.16% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Duluth Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Chico’s FAS Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chico’s FAS Inc. and Duluth Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Chico’s FAS Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.3% are Duluth Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chico’s FAS Inc. -2.45% -5.06% -7% -44.71% -64.12% -43.24% Duluth Holdings Inc. -5.15% -12.08% -23.63% -46.97% -47.27% -51.84%

For the past year Chico’s FAS Inc. has stronger performance than Duluth Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Duluth Holdings Inc. beats Chico’s FAS Inc.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of October 5, 2017, it operated 26 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLERÂ’S, Inc. and changed its name to Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.