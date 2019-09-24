Comparison of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Chiasma Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential is 109.13% at a $11 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.