Comparison of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Chiasma Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc. has a 109.63% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Chiasma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.