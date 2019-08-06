Comparison of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Chiasma Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. Its rival Provention Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s average target price is $12.67, while its potential upside is 153.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 6.3% respectively. 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.