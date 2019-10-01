Comparison of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

We are contrasting Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 2.99M -3.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chiasma Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 537,875,736.13% -88% -58.4% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,148,247.98% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.12 shows that Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc. has a 122.22% upside potential and an average price target of $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 31% respectively. About 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.