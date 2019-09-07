Comparison of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chiasma Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chiasma Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Chiasma Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 111.95% and an $11 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 17.35%. Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.21%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.