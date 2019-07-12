Comparison of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

We will be comparing the differences between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chiasma Inc. and Merus N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chiasma Inc. and Merus N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. Its rival Merus N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Merus N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chiasma Inc. and Merus N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Chiasma Inc. has a 104.55% upside potential and an average price target of $13.5. Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s consensus price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 44.08%. The results provided earlier shows that Chiasma Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares. About 0.1% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Merus N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.