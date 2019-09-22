Comparison of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.88 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chiasma Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. Its rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc. has a 93.66% upside potential and an average price target of $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.