Comparison of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

We are comparing Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chiasma Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Chiasma Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 107.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 93.25% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -21.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.