Comparison of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

This is a contrast between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 49.58 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Chiasma Inc.’s consensus target price is $12.67, while its potential upside is 149.90%. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 168.92%. The results provided earlier shows that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Chiasma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.