Comparison of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility and Risk

Chiasma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Chiasma Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 127.74% for Chiasma Inc. with consensus price target of $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.21%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.