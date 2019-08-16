Comparison of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.06 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk & Volatility

Chiasma Inc.’s 1.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Chiasma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chiasma Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential is 153.91% at a $12.67 consensus target price. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus target price and a 200.75% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 31.9%. About 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.