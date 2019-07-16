Comparison of CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Since CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 5 1.23 N/A -45.02 0.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. N/A 10.44 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CHF Solutions Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CHF Solutions Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -342.6% -274.4% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% -267% -142.4%

Risk & Volatility

CHF Solutions Inc.’s 2.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 155.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sintx Technologies Inc.’s 99.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.01 beta.

Liquidity

CHF Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CHF Solutions Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. 4.55% -9.58% -56.47% -76.32% -90.97% -46.16% Sintx Technologies Inc. -11.14% -19.55% -41% -34.93% -84.87% -1.67%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than CHF Solutions Inc.

Summary

Sintx Technologies Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.