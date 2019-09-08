Comparison of CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 4 1.22 N/A -35.77 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 0.82 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CHF Solutions Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CHF Solutions Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5%

Volatility and Risk

CHF Solutions Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has a 1.35 beta and it is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CHF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. CHF Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.5% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc. has -58.3% weaker performance while RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has 15.14% stronger performance.

Summary

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.