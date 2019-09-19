Comparison of CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 3 1.00 N/A -35.77 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CHF Solutions Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CHF Solutions Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Risk and Volatility

CHF Solutions Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Nemaura Medical Inc. on the other hand, has -0.09 beta which makes it 109.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CHF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nemaura Medical Inc. are 3.5 and 3.4 respectively. CHF Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nemaura Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares and 0.1% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc. was more bearish than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Summary

Nemaura Medical Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.