Comparison of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy Inc. 33 3.17 N/A 0.00 0.00 Party City Holdco Inc. 8 0.18 N/A 0.95 6.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chewy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Party City Holdco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Party City Holdco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chewy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chewy Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Party City Holdco Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Chewy Inc.’s upside potential is 7.04% at a $33 average price target. Meanwhile, Party City Holdco Inc.’s average price target is $9.4, while its potential upside is 98.10%. Based on the results shown earlier, Party City Holdco Inc. is looking more favorable than Chewy Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chewy Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 0%. Insiders held 17.2% of Chewy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chewy Inc. 2.63% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% -4.09% Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07%

For the past year Chewy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Party City Holdco Inc.

Summary

Party City Holdco Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Chewy Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.