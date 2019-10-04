Comparison of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 0.00 N/A 0.23 4.60 WPX Energy Inc. 11 0.19 417.61M 0.48 21.84

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. WPX Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5% WPX Energy Inc. 3,913,870,665.42% 5.3% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.13 beta indicates that Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, WPX Energy Inc. has a 2.24 beta which is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor WPX Energy Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and WPX Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, WPX Energy Inc.’s average price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 52.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and WPX Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 99.7%. Competitively, 0.9% are WPX Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31% WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s stock price has smaller decline than WPX Energy Inc.

Summary

WPX Energy Inc. beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 10 of the 13 factors.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.