Comparison of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 2.58 N/A 0.23 4.60 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 143 2.42 N/A 6.71 20.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 0 4 3.00

Pioneer Natural Resources Company on the other hand boasts of a $184.25 consensus target price and a 37.15% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors at 0.6% and 90.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has -6.31% weaker performance while Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 4.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 8 of the 11 factors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.