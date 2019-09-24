Comparison of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) and Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)

This is a contrast between Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) and Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 16 -5.03 N/A -1.25 0.00 Front Yard Residential Corporation 11 2.96 N/A -2.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and Front Yard Residential Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.00% -7.9% -1.1% Front Yard Residential Corporation 0.00% -24.2% -5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.38. Front Yard Residential Corporation’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and Front Yard Residential Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Front Yard Residential Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has a 17.65% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 77.8% of Front Yard Residential Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, Front Yard Residential Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.65% -2.58% -10.05% -16.41% -15.2% -11.69% Front Yard Residential Corporation -1.07% -1.72% 20.95% 12.88% 27.9% 37.57%

For the past year Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has -11.69% weaker performance while Front Yard Residential Corporation has 37.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation beats Front Yard Residential Corporation.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.