Comparison of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) and Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

This is a contrast between Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) and Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 42 3.22 N/A 2.51 17.05 Buckeye Partners L.P. 35 1.68 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and Buckeye Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and Buckeye Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 157.1% 7.1% Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -9.5% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.97 beta indicates that Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Buckeye Partners L.P.’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Buckeye Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and Buckeye Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 4 1 2.20

Competitively Buckeye Partners L.P. has a consensus price target of $39.4, with potential downside of -4.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares and 73.6% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 29.98%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. -1.25% 0.33% 0.61% 21.58% 34.97% 18.45% Buckeye Partners L.P. 25.15% 23.49% 29.21% 28.97% 3.98% 44.19%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Buckeye Partners L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.