Comparison of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Both ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.54 N/A -0.80 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChemoCentryx Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChemoCentryx Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.3 beta means ChemoCentryx Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 17.6 Current Ratio and a 17.6 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s upside potential is 168.72% at a $22.25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 75.6%. 4.2% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.