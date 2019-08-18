Comparison of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.58 N/A -0.80 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 135.85 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ChemoCentryx Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 242.26% and an $23 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 151.48% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.