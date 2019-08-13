Comparison of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 12.10 N/A -0.80 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 90.57 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 227.64% for ChemoCentryx Inc. with average price target of $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 46.2%. About 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has weaker performance than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.