Comparison of Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) and First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

We will be comparing the differences between Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemical Financial Corporation 42 4.03 N/A 3.82 10.55 First Mid Bancshares Inc. 34 3.73 N/A 2.67 12.81

Table 1 demonstrates Chemical Financial Corporation and First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Mid Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chemical Financial Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Chemical Financial Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than First Mid Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Chemical Financial Corporation and First Mid Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Chemical Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s 57.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.43 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Chemical Financial Corporation and First Mid Bancshares Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chemical Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 30.38% at a $54.33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chemical Financial Corporation and First Mid Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 29.3%. About 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemical Financial Corporation -5.89% -7.01% -11.02% -14.6% -28.22% 10.08% First Mid Bancshares Inc. -2.86% 3.51% -1.44% -7.58% -8% 7.3%

For the past year Chemical Financial Corporation has stronger performance than First Mid Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Chemical Financial Corporation beats First Mid Bancshares Inc.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.